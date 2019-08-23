Shutterstock photo

UPDATE 2-Trump tweet topples FTSE 100



* FTSE 100 down 0.5%, FTSE 250 up 0.2%

* Oil cos, banks biggest drags

* Entertainment One jumps on $4 blnHasbro bid

By Muvija M and Indranil Sarkar

Aug 23 (Reuters) - London's main share index handed back itsearly gains to end lower on Friday after U.S. President DonaldTrump's tweeted "order" that U.S. companies shut operations inChina, which dragged internationally exposed miners and banksinto the red.

However, a 32% jump in Peppa Pig owner Entertainment OneETO.L after agreeing to be bought by U.S. toy maker HasbroHAS.O lifted the UK midcap index.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE shed 0.5% after enjoying a recovery formost of the day, as a tweet from Trump about U.S.-China tradejust minutes before the closing bell sharply raised concernsover international trade.

The FTSE 250 .FTMC ended 0.2% higher.

Oil majors Shell RDSa.L and BP BP.L were the worst hitafter Trump said U.S. companies should "immediately startlooking for an alternative to China", after Beijing officialsearlier retaliated by imposing tariffs on $75 billion of U.S.goods.

Asia-focused financials and miners, who count on China as itis the world's top metals consumer, were also weaker.

Fears about how the trade dispute would affect the globaleconomy and the risk of an impending recession have put the mainindex on track for its biggest monthly loss in four years.

The FTSE 100's initial gains were brought on by U.S. FederalReserve Chairman Jerome Powell's reassurance that the centralbank will "act as appropriate" to keep the current economicexpansion on track. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL2N25J0QG

"Powell kept the door open for further stimulus, but we willnot see it as quickly as markets may have initially expected,"Oanda analyst Edward Moya said.

The FTSE 100 had been dragged into the red on Thursday whenthe Fed's minutes showed divisions on future monetary policy,while a rally in the pound hit blue-chip overseas earners.

Among individual stocks, Entertainment One shares surged toa life high at 579 pence, surpassing the 560p a share dealagreed with Hasbro in a sign that investors see a chance of acounter offer. urn:newsml:reuters.com:*:nL4N25J1VW

Woodford Patient Capital TrustWPCT.L , the listed fund runby money manager Neil Woodford, tumbled to an all-time low afterthe trust's administrator said it would cut the valuation of oneof its biggest holdings. The stock, however, clawed back some ofthe initial losses to end down 1.4%. (Reporting by Muvija M in BengaluruEditing by Arun Koyyur and David Holmes) ((muvija.m@tr.com; within UK +44 20 7542 1810, outside UK +9180 6749 3638;))

(( For related prices, Reuters users may click on - * UK stock report .L FTSE index: 0#.FTS6 techMARK 100 index: .FTT1X FTSE futures: 0#FFI: Gilt futures: 0#FLG: Smallcap index: .FTSC FTSE 250 index: .FTMC FTSE 350 index: .FTLC Market digest: .AD.L Top 10 by vol: .AV.L Top price gainers: .NG.L Top % gainers: .PG.L Top price losers: .NL.L Top % losers: .PL.L

* For related news, click on - * UK hot stocks: [HOT and GB] Wall Street: .N Gilts report: GB/ Euro bond report GVD/EUR Pan European stock report: .EUTokyo stocks: .T HK stocks: .HK Sterling report: GBP/ Dollar report: USD/

* For company prices, click on - * Company directory: UKEQ By sector: FTAX

* For pan-European market data, click on - * European Equities speed guide................ EUR/EQUITY FTSE Eurotop 300 index........................... .FTEU3 DJ STOXX index................................... .STOXX Top 10 STOXX sectors........................ .PGL.STOXXS Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors................... .PGL.STOXXES Top 10 Eurotop 300 sectors.................. .PGL.FTEU3S Top 25 European pct gainers.................... .PG.PEUR Top 25 European pct losers..................... .PL.PEUR ))