Trump tariff threat rattles investor confidence

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (IFR) - Asian markets face a turbulent start to Friday trading after Wall Street tumbled and Treasuries soared on an alarming escalation in the US/China trade dispute.

Early 1% plus gains for the Dow Jones turned into a 1.05% loss following an announcement by US President Donald Trump that he would impose 10% tariffs on US$300bn of Chinese imports from September 1.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.90% and 0.79% lower, while crude oil prices slumped 8% for their biggest daily decline in over four years.

With a 0.5 point drop in the US ISM manufacturing index in July to a near three-year low of 51.2 supporting the economic case for cheaper money, expectations for a September rate cut jumped to 73% from 51% late Wednesday, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

US 10-year yields plunged 11bp to 1.90%, the lowest level since November 2016, while US two-year and 30-year yields fell 8bp and 7bp to 1.79% and 2.45%.

European shares closed before Wall Street's Trump-turnaround so 0.53%, 0.70% and 0.79% gains in the DAX, CAC 40 and FTSE Milan are likely to prove transient when they reopen.

The FTSE 100 underperformed its European peers on Thursday with a 0.03% slippage.

Bund and Gilt 10-year yields eased 2bp and 1bp to a record low minus 0.46% and 0.59%, while BTP 10-year yields firmed 2bp to 1.56%.

European main and crossover CDS spreads widened 0.5bp and 1bp to 50.5bp and 253.5bp. The US investment grade CDS spread rose 2bp to 55.5bp.

Primary markets

China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec), rated A1/A+ (Moody's/S&P), raised US$2bn from a three-part 144A/Reg S senior unsecured fixed-rate note offering. The US$800m 2.5% five-year and US$700m 2.95% 10-year notes priced 88bp and 110bp wide of Treasuries versus 110bp area and 125bp area IPTs. A US$500m 3.68% 30-year note priced at par, inside initial 3.85% area guidance.

Lloyds Bank (Aa3/A+/A+) is due to price a three-year fixed and/or floating-rate senior unsecured Kangaroo bond offering today with ANZ, Mizuho, NAB, RBC Capital Markets and Westpac. Initial price guidance is three-month BBSW and asset swaps plus 90bp area.