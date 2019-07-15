Quantcast

Trump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday pointed to slowing economic growth in China amid restarted trade talks, saying U.S. tariffs were having "a major effect" and warning that "possibly much more" were to come.

Growth data released earlier on Monday showed the world's second-largest economy had slowed to 6.2% in the second quarter, its weakest pace in at least 27 years amid ongoing trade pressure from the United States.

"This is why China wants to make a deal with the U.S., and wishes it had not broken the original deal in the first place," Trump tweeted.

U.S. and Chinese negotiators spoke by phone last week, and in-person talks are expected soon in Beijing, U.S. officials have said.





