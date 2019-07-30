Quantcast

Trump says will work on a trade deal with Brazil

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his administration will pursue a trade agreement with Brazil, opening the door to a possible resolution over an earlier trade dispute between the two nations.

"We're going to work on a free trade agreement with Brazil," Trump told reporters at the White House without giving any other details.

The Trump administration imposed steel and aluminum tariffs on Brazil and a number of other countries last year as it sought to shore up the U.S. metals industry amid Trump's "America First" agenda.

"Brazil is a big trading partner. They charge us a lot of tariffs, but other than that we love the relationship," Trump told reporters on Tuesday, citing what he called his great relationship with Brazil and praising Bolsonaro.





