Trump says U.S. to hit $300 billion worth of Chinese goods with 10% tariff

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would impose an additional 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1, as talks aimed to ease tensions between the world's two largest economies continue.

"Trade talks are continuing, and during the talks the U.S. will start, on September 1st, putting a small additional Tariff of 10% on the remaining 300 Billion Dollars of goods and products coming from China into our Country. This does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%," Trump tweeted.

