Quantcast

Trump says U.S. moving rapidly towards trade deal with Britain

By Reuters

Reuters


MORRISTOWN, N.J., Aug 15 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States and Britain were moving rapidly towards a deal on trade that would be "fantastic and big."

"I think we'll make a fantastic and big trade deal with the UK," Trump told reporters before departing for a political rally in New Hampshire. "That's moving along rapidly."

He said he had talked to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday and would be speaking with him again. "He and I are very much aligned," Trump said.

Officials from the two nations have discussed the possibility of a temporary agreement covering all sectors. Such a deal could last for something like six months, the official told reporters.

Supporters of Britain's exit from the EU are hoping for a wide-ranging deal with the United States that could help cushion the nation from any disruption to trade with European neighbors.





This article appears in: Politics , World Markets , Stocks , Economy , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar