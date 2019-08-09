Trump says U.S. economy 'handcuffed' by Fed, wants further rate cut

Reuters





WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called on the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates by a full percentage point, saying the nation's economy was being "handcuffed" by the U.S. central bank's monetary policy.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said a strong U.S. dollar was hurting American manufacturers and that the Fed needed to lower rates further despite its cutting rates last month for the first time since 2008.

A full percentage point cut would be even more aggressive than the three 0.75 percentage-point reduction bond investors currently expect the Fed to make in small steps between now and January.

Delivered all at once, a full percentage point would be dramatic - the sort of step associated with a severe economic shock, as opposed to the quarter-point increments that the Fed tends to rely on to fine-tune its target interest rate.

On July 31, the Fed cut its target interest rate by 25 basis points to 2.00-2.25%, citing implications of global developments for the U.S. economic outlook and muted inflation pressures.