Trump says still talking to China on trade but not going to make a deal for now

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States was still continuing trade talks with China but was not going to make a deal for now.

The world's two greatest economies have been locked in a trade dispute with tit-for-tat import tariffs that have roiled global financial markets and raised worries about global economic growth.

