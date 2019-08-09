Trump says still talking to China on trade but not going to make a deal for now

Reuters





WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States was still continuing trade talks with China but was not going to make a deal for now.

The world's two greatest economies have been locked in a trade dispute with tit-for-tat import tariffs that have roiled global financial markets and raised worries about global economic growth.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday that the United States was still continuing trade talks with China but was not going to make a deal for now.

The world's two greatest economies have been locked in a trade dispute with tit-for-tat import tariffs that have roiled global financial markets and raised worries about global economic growth.