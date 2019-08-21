Quantcast

Trump says not looking at changing capital gains tax

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he is not looking to index capital gains taxes to the inflation rate, which could slash the taxes that investors pay on profits from asset sales, or to cut payroll taxes.

"I've studied indexing for a long time and I think it will be perceived - if I do it - as somewhat elitist. I don't want to do that," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think indexing is really probably better for the upper-income groups."

On Tuesday, Trump had said he was seriously considering indexing capital gains to inflation and that the White House has been thinking about cutting the payroll taxes that fund the Medicare health insurance program for the elderly and Social Security.





This article appears in: Politics , Stocks , World Markets , Economy , Taxes


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar