Trump says no decision yet on Turkey sanctions over its Russian purchase

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian air defense system.

"It's a very, very difficult situation for a lot of reasons," he told reporters in the Oval office before a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands. "So we're looking at it. We'll see what we do. We haven't announced that yet."

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration has not ruled out imposing sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of a Russian air defense system.

"It's a very, very difficult situation for a lot of reasons," he told reporters in the Oval office before a meeting with Prime Minister Mark Rutte of the Netherlands. "So we're looking at it. We'll see what we do. We haven't announced that yet."

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics