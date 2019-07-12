Trump says immigrant deportations to start this weekend in 10 cities

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities plan to start arresting immigrants eligible for deportations in 10 cities this weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Trump previously warned last month about the planned deportations, which were earlier reported by the New York Times.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. authorities plan to start arresting immigrants eligible for deportations in 10 cities this weekend, U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday.

Trump previously warned last month about the planned deportations, which were earlier reported by the New York Times.