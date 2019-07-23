Quantcast

Trump says he's considering options after Guatemala halts 'safe third country' designation

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he is now considering a "ban," tariffs and remittance fees after Guatemala decided to not move forward with a safe third country agreement that would have required the Central American country to take in more asylum seekers.

"Guatemala ... has decided to break the deal they had with us on signing a necessary Safe Third Agreement. We were ready to go," Trump tweeted.

"Now we are looking at the 'BAN,' Tariffs, Remittance Fees, or all of the above. Guatemala has not been good," Trump wrote.

Trump has made restricting immigration a cornerstone of his presidency and re-election campaign. He has pushed Guatemala, Mexico and other countries in the region to act as buffer zones and take in asylum seekers who would otherwise go to the United States.

The Guatemalan government had been expected to hold a summit with Trump during which Guatemala's President Jimmy Morales would sign the safe third country agreement, but the country's constitutional court blocked Morales from making the declaration.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar