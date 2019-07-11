Trump says he will call tech companies to WH meeting soon

Reuters





By Roberta Rampton and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he plans to call a meeting of executives from major social media platforms later this month.

At a meeting with conservative social media users at the White House, Trump said he would "be calling a big meeting of the companies in a week or two -- they have to be here."

The White House declined to offer additional details.

Alphabet Inc , Facebook Inc declined to immediately comment and Twitter Inc did not immediately comment. But three tech company officials told Reuters they had not received any invitations from the White House.

Trump also said he was directing his administration to "explore all regulatory and legislative solutions to protect free speech and the free speech rights of all Americans," without elaborating.

Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican, said at the event that tech companies "would love to shut (Trump) up more than anything else."

This article appears in: Stocks , Politics