Trump says he will call big meeting of technology companies soon

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he plans to call a meeting of technology company executives later this month.

At a meeting with conservative social media users at the White House, Trump said he would "be calling a big meeting of the companies in a week or two -- they have to be here." The White House declined to offer additional details. Alphabet Inc , Facebook Inc and Twitter Inc did not immediately comment.

