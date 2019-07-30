Quantcast

Trump says he wants a trade deal with Brazil

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants to pursue a trade agreement with Brazil, opening the door to a possible resolution over an ongoing trade dispute between the two nations.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, cited what he called his great relationship with Brazil and praised Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

