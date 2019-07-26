Quantcast

Trump says he does not blame Turkey for buying Russian air defense system

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 26 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he does not blame Turkey for buying a Russian missile defense system, which prompted his administration to remove the NATO ally from the F-35 fighter jet program.

Trump, who was speaking to reporters at the White House, did not say when he would decide on imposing sanctions on Turkey for doing business with the Russian military, as required by a 2017 U.S. sanctions law.

"We're looking at the whole Turkey situation," Trump said. "It's a tough situation ... I don't blame Turkey because there are a lot of circumstances."

U.S. lawmakers have said they are unhappy about Turkey's purchase of the Russian missile defense system, but are unsure what Trump or Congress should do next, suggesting efforts to impose sanctions were on the back burner for now.





This article appears in: Stocks , Politics
Referenced Symbols: LMT


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar