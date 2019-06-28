Quantcast

Trump says he 'appreciates' Saudi purchase of U.S. military equipment

By Reuters

Reuters


OSAKA, June 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Saturday he appreciated Saudi Arabia's purchase of U.S. military equipment, calling Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman a "friend of mine" who had worked to open up the country with economic and social reforms.

"It's an honour to be with the crown prince of Saudi Arabia, a friend of mine - a man who has really done things in the last five years in terms of opening up Saudi Arabia," Trump said ahead of a bilateral meeting with the crown prince, known as MbS, in Osaka, Japan.

"I think especially what you've done for women and seeing what's happening - it's like a revolution in a very positive way," he added on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit.





