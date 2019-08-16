Quantcast

Trump says having dinner Friday with Apple CEO Cook

By Reuters

Reuters


Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be having dinner on Friday with Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

"Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!" Trump, who is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said in a Twitter message.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said he would be having dinner on Friday with Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook.

"Having dinner tonight with Tim Cook of Apple. They will be spending vast sums of money in the U.S. Great!" Trump, who is on a working vacation at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, said in a Twitter message.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology
Referenced Symbols: AAPL


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar