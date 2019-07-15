Quantcast

Trump says has 'better' plan if Congress doesn't pass US-Mexico-Canada trade deal

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday he has "a better plan" if the U.S. Congress does not pass a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

Trump, who was speaking at a White House event, did not give details about his plan. The United States, Mexico and Canada signed the USMCA last November to replace the existing North American Free Trade Agreement that governs more than $1.2 trillion of mutual trade, but lawmakers must ratify the deal in all three countries.

