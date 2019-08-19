Trump says Fed should cut interest rates by 1 percentage point

Reuters





WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the Federal Reserve should consider cutting interest rates by 1 percentage point and advocated "some quantitative easing" as he continued his pressure campaign on the central bank.

"The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well," Trump said in a Twitter post in which he also lamented that the U.S. dollar is so strong that "it is sadly hurting other parts of the world."

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





WASHINGTON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday the Federal Reserve should consider cutting interest rates by 1 percentage point and advocated "some quantitative easing" as he continued his pressure campaign on the central bank.

"The Fed Rate, over a fairly short period of time, should be reduced by at least 100 basis points, with perhaps some quantitative easing as well," Trump said in a Twitter post in which he also lamented that the U.S. dollar is so strong that "it is sadly hurting other parts of the world."