Trump says euro dropping 'like crazy' against dollar, blames Fed

Reuters





WASHINGTON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday accused the U.S. Federal Reserve Bank of inaction as the euro slid in value against the dollar, something he said gave European countries a big trade advantage.

"The Euro is dropping against the Dollar 'like crazy,' giving them a big export and manufacturing advantage...and the Fed does NOTHING!" Trump said in a Twitter post.

"They don't have a clue!" said Trump, a frequent critic of Fed policies.

Asked by a reporter on Friday if he would want to see negative rates in the United States, Trump said: "No. I just think the Fed is making a big mistake, because if you look at what the other Fed equivalents are doing right around the world, they're at a much lower rate... It makes it much harder to compete."

"The Fed is hurting me."