Trump says deal reached on spending, debt limit

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday a two-year deal had been reached with congressional leaders to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority and to set budget spending caps.

"I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills," Trump said on Twitter.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">





WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday a two-year deal had been reached with congressional leaders to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority and to set budget spending caps.

"I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills," Trump said on Twitter.