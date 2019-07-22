Quantcast

Trump says deal reached on spending, debt limit

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday a two-year deal had been reached with congressional leaders to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority and to set budget spending caps.

"I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills," Trump said on Twitter.

OCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD XHTML 1.0 Transitional//EN" "http://www.w3.org/TR/xhtml1/DTD/xhtml1-transitional.dtd">

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday a two-year deal had been reached with congressional leaders to raise the Treasury Department's borrowing authority and to set budget spending caps.

"I am pleased to announce that a deal has been struck with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy - on a two-year Budget and Debt Ceiling, with no poison pills," Trump said on Twitter.





This article appears in: Politics , Fundamental Analysis , Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar