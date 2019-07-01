Quantcast

Trump says any China trade deal would need to be somewhat tilted in U.S. favor

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 1 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Monday that trade talks with China were under way and any deal would need to be somewhat tilted in favor of the United States.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a meeting on Saturday at a Group of 20 summit in Japan to restart trade talks after the last major round of negotiations collapsed in May.

Trump told reporters on Monday that U.S. and Chinese negotiators were "speaking very much on phone but they are also meeting. It essentially has already begun."

He said he expected China's negotiating position to move closer to Washington's. Talks broke down in May after the United States accused China of backtracking on reform pledges.

Trump said China has had a "big advantage" over the United States in trade for "many years."

"So obviously you can't make a 50-50 deal. It has to be a deal that is somewhat tilted to our advantage," Trump said.





This article appears in: Stocks , Technology


More from Reuters

Subscribe





See Reuters News












Research Brokers before you trade

Want to trade FX?





Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar