Trump says administration plans 'giant package' related to ethanol

WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Thursday his administration was planning a "giant package" related to ethanol that would please U.S. farmers angry over his administration's expanded approval of waivers freeing oil refiners from obligations to use ethanol.

"The Farmers are going to be so happy when they see what we are doing for Ethanol, not even including the E-15, year around, which is already done," Trump said on Twitter. "It will be a giant package, get ready! At the same time I was able to save the small refineries from certain closing. Great for all!"

