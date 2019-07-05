Trump repeats call for Fed to lower interest rates

Reuters





WASHINGTON, July 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday repeated his call for the Federal Reserve to lower interest rates, saying that such a step would further boost the economy.

Trump has repeatedly railed against the central bank for hiking interest rates and against the Fed's chairman Jerome Powell, whom Trump nominated, in particular.

