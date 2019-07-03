Quantcast

Trump Makes Dovish Picks at Fed

(Washington)

It is no secret that Trump is a critic of the current Federal Reserve. He has frequently complained about Powell and wishes the Fed would take a more dovish stance. Well, he took a step towards making that dovish position a reality this week as he has just appointed two notable doves to the Fed. One is Judy Shelton, an economic adviser to his 2016 campaign, who will now be on the Fed's board. The other is Christopher Waller, who will be the head of research at the St. Louis Fed. Shelton has numerous times expressed extremely dovish views and has said she does not like the Fed's way of setting rates and would instead prefer a market-set rate.

FINSUM : Shelton's views are pretty revolutionary, so it seems like she could really shake things up.

