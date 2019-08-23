Quantcast

Trump jacks up tariffs on Chinese imports in latest tit-for-tat

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would subject Chinese imports to an additional 5% tariff in response to what he called a politically motivated move by China to impose tariffs on $75 billion worth of U.S. exports.

"Sadly, past Administrations have allowed China to get so far ahead of Fair and Balanced Trade that it has become a great burden to the American Taxpayer," Trump said on Twitter. "As President, I can no longer allow this to happen!"

He said the United States would raise its tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese imports to 30% from the current 25% beginning October 1.





