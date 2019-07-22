Quantcast

Trump is expected to drop in on White House tech meeting with Broadcom, Intel CEOs

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 22 (Reuters) - Chief executives from chipmakers Intel and Broadcom will attend a Monday meeting at the White House to discuss Huawei's blacklisting and other topics, and President Donald Trump is expected to drop in even though the meeting was not on his official schedule, according to two people briefed on the matter.

White House Economic Advisor Larry Kudlow will preside over the meeting, which was confirmed by a White House official on Friday. The official added that executives from Google and Micron will also attend but said it had been called to discuss economic matters.

Qualcomm was also invited to the meeting that will be attended by Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, Reuters reported.

The future of U.S. companies' ties to Huawei , the world's No. 1 maker of telecommunications equipment, remains uncertain. The Trump administration put the company on a blacklist in May, citing national security concerns, but in June Trump said he would allow certain sales to Huawei, without providing further policy details.





