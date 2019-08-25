Quantcast

Trump hopes Congress will vote soon on trade deal with Canada, Mexico

By Reuters

BIARRITZ, France, Aug 25 (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Sunday said he hoped a new U.S. trade deal with Canada and Mexico would be put to a vote in the U.S. congress soon.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, meeting with Trump on the sidelines of a G7 summit in France, said the deal was a good one for workers.

