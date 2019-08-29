Quantcast

Trump, Erdogan spoke about trade, Syria in call

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 29 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone on Wednesday on a range of issues, including trade and the humanitarian situation in Idlib, Syria, the White House said on Thursday.

Turkey's state-owned Anadolu news agency reported the call on Wednesday, saying the two leaders agreed to cooperate to protect civilians in the Idlib region after jets believed to be Syrian or Russian struck a rebel-held city in northwest Syria.

