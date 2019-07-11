Quantcast

Trump defends use of Deutsche Bank, says bank has been 'maligned'

By Reuters

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his use of Deutsche Bank AG and said the German bank was being "badly written about and maligned," as congressional Democrats probe his finances.

Democrats on two U.S. House of Representatives panels are investigating the president's ties with the German bank and are pursuing his records of accounts, transactions and investments, as well as those of his family members and the Trump Organization.

In addition to investigations over its ties with the Republican president, Deutsche Bank is struggling to reinvent itself and over the weekend announced a major restructuring that includes 18,000 job cuts, which has pummeled its shares.

A U.S. judge in May said Congress has the legal authority to demand the records. Trump has appealed and oral arguments are scheduled for August.

Lawmakers are also seeking Trump's financial records from Capitol One Financial , as well as Trump's long-time accounting firm Mazars LLP.





