Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday criticized Bitcoin, Facebook's proposed Libra digital coin and other cryptocurrencies and demanded that companies seek a banking charter and make themselves subject to U.S. and global regulations if they wanted to "become a bank."

"If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks, both National and International," Trump wrote on Twitter.

