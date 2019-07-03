By Brett Owens

President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to disagree. For now. Is this a big deal, little deal or no deal for our dividends?

The outcome wasnaEURtmt much of a surprise. Stocks have done their part by politely rallying. My real concern is the lack of dividend deals left on the big board .

The S&P 500 is up almost 18% year-to-date. Sure, stocks were due for a bounce heading into the year ( as we discussed in late December .) But still, a relentless rally wipes out a lot of bargains.

Remember the sale on industrial cash cow Ingersoll Rand ( IR ) ? The maker of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units (which it sells to the US and China) was unfairly punished by trade worries as recently as a few months back.

I wrote in this column as well as in my dividend growth service Hidden Yields :

While worries may have weighed on IR shares in 2018, they were misguided. IR smartly makes most of the products in the US that it sells in the US; it does the same in the Chinese market. So how much of a value did the trade sabre rattling present? A lot. Shares havenaEURtmt aEURoekept upaEUR with their payout so there is significant upside unaccounted for. (Hint, hint: Investors are positioned to catch that upside thanks to the power of this stockaEURtms dividend magnet.)

IRaEURtms Dividend Magnet Will Pull Shares Higher



Boy did that magnet pull IRaEURtms price higher. My Hidden Yields subscribers have enjoyed 20% gains since my March recommendation!

The company is still a good buy today, but no longer a short-term slam-dunk. To find dividend deals for the back half of this year, we need to think outside the box. To get there, weaEURtmll start with the ever-changing packaging that is the Federal Reserve.

What to Buy with Stocks Soaringandthe Fed Ready to Cut

The Fed is about to cut rates with a soaring stock market. This rare event has happened several times before; itaEURtms usually a great buying opportunity.

Just five months ago, the market was pricing in aEURoeno movementaEUR from Fed Chair Jay Powell for the next calendar year. Here were the future rate bets in February: