Trump and China Deal Looking Less Likely

(Washington)

After the "trade truce" at the G20 it was looking more like the US and China may get a trade deal done soon. However, news out recently says otherwise, as China has not boosted its purchases of US agricultural products. Such a move was a key tenet of the agreement Trump apparently struck with Xi at the G20, but Beijing has not followed through on the promise. Trump complained publicly about this yesterday, but China denies they ever made such an agreement.

FINSUM : This seems small and petty but it is precisely not the direction that one would like these talks to be headed in.