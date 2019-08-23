Quantcast

Trump administration not seen rescinding granted biofuel waivers

By Reuters

Reuters


WASHINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is no longer expected to rescind any of the biofuel waivers already granted to oil refiners after a meeting on Thursday at the White House, sources familiar with the matter said on Friday.

But the administration is looking at ways to account for the waived volumes going forward, according to a list of items agreed upon at a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Cabinet members, a win for U.S. farmers and biofuel industry which say the exemptions destroy demand for their products.

