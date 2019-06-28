TRTN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Triton International Ltd (Symbol: TRTN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.72, changing hands as high as $32.98 per share. Triton International Ltd shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRTN's low point in its 52 week range is $28.20 per share, with $39.56 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $32.88.
Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »