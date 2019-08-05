TRST Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Trustco Bank Corp. (Symbol: TRST) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.76, changing hands as low as $7.64 per share. Trustco Bank Corp. shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRST shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRST's low point in its 52 week range is $6.51 per share, with $9.45 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $7.66.
