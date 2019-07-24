Quantcast

Troubled Metro Bank bolsters board ahead of crunch results

By Reuters

LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Struggling British lender Metro Bank has hired a senior banker to its board as it seeks to restore investor confidence ahead of crunch results later on Wednesday, months after a major accounting error hammered its share price.

Metro Bank said former Bank of Ireland executive Michael Torpey would join as a non-executive director on September 1.

Investors are looking for further signs of a boardroom clear-out when Metro announces half-year results after markets close in London.

Torpey retired from the position of chief executive of Bank of Ireland's corporate and treasury division last year.

The bank said it was continuing its search for additional non-executive director candidates and would make further appointments this year.





