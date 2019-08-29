Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019

Tronox Holdings plc ( TROX ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 30, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.045 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TROX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that TROX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $6.97, the dividend yield is 2.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TROX was $6.97, representing a -57.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.48 and a 7.89% increase over the 52 week low of $6.46.

TROX is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( APD ). TROX's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.68. Zacks Investment Research reports TROX's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -19.05%, compared to an industry average of -12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TROX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.