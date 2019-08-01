TRMB Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $39.30, changing hands as low as $37.53 per share. Trimble Inc shares are currently trading down about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRMB's low point in its 52 week range is $29.75 per share, with $46.25 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $38.13.
