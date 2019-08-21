trivago (TRVG) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of trivago N V (Symbol: TRVG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $5.02, changing hands as high as $5.33 per share. trivago N V shares are currently trading up about 10.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRVG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TRVG's low point in its 52 week range is $3.41 per share, with $7.54 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $5.29.
