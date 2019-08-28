Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

Triumph Group, Inc. ( TGI ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 13, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TGI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that TGI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $20.42, the dividend yield is .78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TGI was $20.42, representing a -21.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $26 and a 82.97% increase over the 52 week low of $11.16.

TGI is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Boeing Company ( BA ) and Honeywell International Inc. ( HON ). TGI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.57. Zacks Investment Research reports TGI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.48%, compared to an industry average of 12.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TGI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.