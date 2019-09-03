Triton International Limited (TRTN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 04, 2019

Triton International Limited ( TRTN ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 26, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRTN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that TRTN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.15, the dividend yield is 6.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRTN was $32.15, representing a -16.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $38.45 and a 14.01% increase over the 52 week low of $28.20.

TRTN is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Paychex, Inc. ( PAYX ) and Rollins, Inc. ( ROL ). TRTN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.33. Zacks Investment Research reports TRTN's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 3.98%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

