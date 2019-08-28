TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. ( TPVG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 29, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.36 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 16, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TPVG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that TPVG has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.57, the dividend yield is 8.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TPVG was $16.57, representing a -1.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.89 and a 61.66% increase over the 52 week low of $10.25.

TPVG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.29. Zacks Investment Research reports TPVG's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -4.97%, compared to an industry average of .1%.

