Trinseo S.A. (TSE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 10, 2019

Trinseo S.A. ( TSE ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 10, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.4 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 25, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TSE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that TSE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $39.38, the dividend yield is 4.06%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TSE was $39.38, representing a -52.08% decrease from the 52 week high of $82.18 and a 7.46% increase over the 52 week low of $36.65.

TSE is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Linde plc ( LIN ) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. ( DD ). TSE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.8. Zacks Investment Research reports TSE's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -16.83%, compared to an industry average of -12.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TSE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to TSE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have TSE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF ( SDVY ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 9.08% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TSE at 1.03%.