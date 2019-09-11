TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

TriCo Bancshares ( TCBK ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 27, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TCBK prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $36.06, the dividend yield is 2.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TCBK was $36.06, representing a -12.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $41.31 and a 16.15% increase over the 52 week low of $31.05.

TCBK is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co ( JPM ) and Bank of America Corporation ( BAC ). TCBK's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.78. Zacks Investment Research reports TCBK's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.59%, compared to an industry average of %.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TCBK Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.