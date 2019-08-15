Tribune Media Company (TRCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 16, 2019

Tribune Media Company ( TRCO ) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 03, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 18th quarter that TRCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.6, the dividend yield is 2.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRCO was $46.6, representing a -0.06% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.63 and a 36.14% increase over the 52 week low of $34.23.

TRCO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Sirius XM Holdings Inc. ( SIRI ) and Spotify Technology S.A. ( SPOT ). TRCO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.09. Zacks Investment Research reports TRCO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as -31.79%, compared to an industry average of -3.5%.

The following ETF(s) have TRCO as a top-10 holding:

iShares Trust ( SMMV ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 5.65% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of TRCO at 1.06%.