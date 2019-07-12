TRI Pointe Group (TPH) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of TRI Pointe Group Inc (Symbol: TPH) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.52, changing hands as high as $12.65 per share. TRI Pointe Group Inc shares are currently trading up about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TPH's low point in its 52 week range is $10.37 per share, with $17.445 as the 52 week high point - that compares with a last trade of $12.59.
Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »