Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 26, 2019

Tremont Mortgage Trust ( TRMT ) will begin trading ex-dividend on July 26, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.22 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 15, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TRMT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $5.1, the dividend yield is 17.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TRMT was $5.1, representing a -63.04% decrease from the 52 week high of $13.80 and a 31.95% increase over the 52 week low of $3.87.

TRMT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) ( AMT ) and Crown Castle International Corporation ( CCI ). TRMT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TRMT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.