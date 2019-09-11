Tredegar Corporation (TG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 12, 2019

Tredegar Corporation ( TG ) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 12, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.12 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2019. Shareholders who purchased TG prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 9.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $18.52, the dividend yield is 2.59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TG was $18.52, representing a -20.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $23.25 and a 24.71% increase over the 52 week low of $14.85.

TG is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Baker Hughes, a GE company ( BHGE ) and Parker-Hannifin Corporation ( PH ). TG's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.8.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TG Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.